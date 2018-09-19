Tipp All Star disqualified from driving

All Ireland winner Cathal Barrett has been banned from driving for two years after being found guilty of being intoxicated in charge of a car.

Thurles District Court heard that 2016 All Star winner Cathal Barrett was found asleep in the drivers’ seat of a car on O’Donovan Rossa Street in the mid-Tipp town shortly after 7am on the morning of March 3rd last during Storm Emma.

The keys were in the ignition and the car was stopped in the middle of the road.

When woken by Gardaí the 25 year old from Beakstown, Holycross put his seatbelt on.

He failed a breath test at the scene and was arrested and brought to Thurles Garda Station.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath ruled that Cathal Barrett had failed to prove he did not intend to drive the car.

She imposed a mandatory disqualification from driving for two years and a fine of €200, fixing recognisances in the event of an appeal at the defendant’s own bond of €250.