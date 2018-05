Gardaí are warning motorists in Tipperary to be on the lookout of cyclists this bank holiday weekend.

With temperatures of up to 20 degrees forecast there may be more bicycles than normal on the roads around the county.

Cyclists are warned to be safe on the road, and are being urged to make themselves visible.

Gardaí are asking that motorists drive safely at all times – and to expect the unexpected.

Inspector James White of Clonmel Garda Station has warned against dangerous driving.