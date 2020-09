A Tipperary motorist who tried to evade Cahir Gardaí is facing a likely court appearance.

The officers had stopped the car after the MobilityApp flagged issues with insurance and tax.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away not realising that they had dealings with the same Gardai in recent times and was instantly recognised.

The vehicle was seized for no insurance or tax as well as learner driver offences.

The driver was later located at home and a prosecution will follow.