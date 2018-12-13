Tipp man honoured for road safety campaigning

A Tipperary man has been honoured for his work on road safety promotion at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Killenaule’s Barry Murphy was 22 when he was seriously injured after the car he was a back-seat passenger in left the road and struck a wall at 100kph.

He had been wearing a seat belt, but his injuries left him in a coma for two months and unable to remember his childhood.

Now, Barry travels to schools to promote a road safety message.

He’s been honoured with a Road Safety Ambassador award for his work in speaking to school children about road safety.

He says it’s important for people to know the dangers…