Tipp included in new rural bus service

Tipperary is included in a new evening and night-time bus services which will operate in dozens of rural areas from the end of June.

The pilot scheme will cover nearly 20 counties – and will typically operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

Many feel the announcement comes ahead of new drink driving laws which will impact badly on rural dwellers.

The new “drink link” services as its been dubbed will be rolled out on two services in Tipperary.

In all 19 counties are included in the scheme covering 50 routes in all.

Tipperary Fine Gael candidate Garret Ahearn says the project will be of huge benefit.

Meanwhile the Transport Minister has defended the plans

Critics of the service say its timing deliberately coincides with strict new drink driving laws putting first time offenders off the road.

But Minister Shane Ross says it’s just a coincidence.

The new service will run from early July until December – mainly on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 to 11pm.

Garret Ahearn says the bus service isn’t just aimed at pub goers.