Gardaí will be out in force today to crack down on speeding motorists as part of the National Slow Down Day initiative.

There have been 58 fatalities on Ireland’s roads so far this year – an increase of two on last year.

6 of those were in Tipperary

Tipperary native Superintendent Eddie Golden is with the National Roads Policing Unit based at Garda HQ in Dublin.

He says there’s been a 46% increase in speeding detections this year which is a cause for concern.