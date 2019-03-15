Tipp Gardai advise caution on the roads this bank holiday weekend

Motorists will be taking to the roads of Tipperary this evening as the Bank Holiday weekend exodus begins.

So far this year 34 people have lost their lives on the nations roads – which is 5 more than this time last year.

Gardaí will be out in force as they clamp down on speeding, drink & drug driving and the wearing of seatbelts.

Over 600 motorists have already been penalised for driving while intoxicated in 2019.

However the weather is also likely to be a factor this weekend as Superintendent Eddie Golden explains.



A yellow rainfall warning comes into force for Tipperary from 9 o’clock tonight until 12 noon on Saturday.