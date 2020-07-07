Tipp Garda crack down on disqualified drivers continues

Two disqualified drivers are set for court dates after being stopped by Gardaí in Cashel yesterday.

In one incident, the driver stated during a routine stop that their license was at home but Gardai discovered they were disqualified by checking the Mobility App.

The second driver was stopped soon after acting suspiciously in the town, and also stated their license was at home.

The Mobility App showed the driver had also been disqualified.

Both cars were also seized, while both men were arrested and later charged to appear in court.