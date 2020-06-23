Tipp driving instructor critical of RSA

The Road Safety Authority has been accused of sitting on the fence when it comes to allowing driving lessons to resume.

Driving instructors claim they have been left in a difficult position with no specific guidelines on how they should comply with social distancing.

It’s been suggested they should sanitise their car between lessons, conduct them with the windows down and that both they and the driver wear face masks.

Clonmel based Trudy Ryan is a member of the Association of Driving Instructors – speaking on Tipp Today she said instructors have been trying to come up with ideas.

“Maybe we go back on a phased basis, maybe we have lessons that are 50 minutes which would give us time to sanitise our cars.”

“Maybe we prioritise people who are doing their test. You know the (driving) test for the cars is coming back on a phased basis as well, they’ve indicated that but they haven’t told us how they’re going to space them out.”

“That would give us an idea on how we can operate then.”