Tipp County Councillors to highlight busy junctions with TII

Multiple busy junctions in Tipperary are to be raised with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in a November meeting.

The Cathaoirligh of the individual Municipal Districts will each present project priorities to TII officials with a view to accessing funding for improvement works.

Following a meeting of Thurles Municipal District it will raise issues surrounding the N62 north of Templemore, as well as Drish Bridge and Turtulla Cross in Thurles.

Council Cathaoirleach, Michael Smith, is pleased that the Knock Road junction in Roscrea will also be highlighted.

“This junction has seen huge changes down through the years – particularly the last 9 or 10 years where we’ve seen the influx of about 400 houses that have been built so it’s a very busy junction.”

“And I know the local Gardaí have concerns and the council has done a report on it. There have been a couple of accidents there so its very much a priority for us in the District.”