Tipp councillor calls for restrictions on driving lessons to be eased

There are calls for changes to the restrictions imposed on learner drivers in Tipperary during the pandemic.

Nationally there are nearly 98,500 motorists waiting to sit their driving test while 54,000 are waiting for their theory test.

The backlog of learners waiting to continue with their lessons also continues to grow.

Tipperary County Councillor Mairín McGrath says this will get worse unless action is taken.

“If I was a learner driver who had done 11 out of 12 essential lessons by last December I am not allowed to progress and do my last lesson before I can book my driving test.”

“So there’s no new drivers coming on stream – the current restrictions aren’t allowing for that to happen and I think there needs to be a review of that.”