TII commit to Thurles safety works

There’s some positive news in relation to a dangerous junction near Thurles.

Turtulla Cross on the Horse & Jockey road has been the scene of a number of fatal collisions down through the years.

Local Councilors and Tipperary County Council have long sought funding to have safety works carried out at the junction on the N62.

A meeting with Transport Infrastructure Ireland this week was productive according to local Independent Councillor Jim Ryan.

“Depending on getting funding for next year they did give a commitment for the first time that safety works would be carried out on Turtulla Cross in 2021.”

“Obviously there are a lot of obstacles to get over first with the biggest being getting funding from the government but at least we have positive news that the TII are giving a commitment to doing those safety works next year.”