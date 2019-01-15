Teenager killed in crash near Cahir

The single vehicle crash occurred just after 8.30 this morning on the Bansha Road outside Cahir.

A car heading towards Cahir left the N24 just a few hundred metres from the Tipperary Road Roundabout.

The sole occupant of the vehicle – a 19 year old female – suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

Gardaí in Cahir are advising motorists to avoid the area – diversions are in place via Cashel

The N24 Cahir – Tipperary road is expected to remain closed until at least 2pm.

This is the first fatal crash in Tipperary this year – a total of 11 people died on the roads of the Premier County last year.