Teenager dies following Kilfeacle crash

The driver of a car involved in a collision in West Tipperary last week has lost his battle for life.

The man in his late teens was one of three occupants of the vehicle which went off the road at Knockballynoe near Kilfeacle on Thursday evening of last week.

Investigations into the single vehicle crash are ongoing.

Gardaí are asking any witnesses to come forward, or those with dash cam footage from the N74 between Cashel and Tipperary Town between 8 and 9pm on the evening of the 18th.

Anybody with information can call Tipp Town Garda Station on (062) 80670, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.