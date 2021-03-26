Tánaiste accepts need for Tipp Town bypass

The Tánaiste is the latest high ranking political figure to join calls for a long awaited bypass of Tipp Town.

During a debate with Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath about the proposed Cork-Limerick motorway, Leo Varadkar said that whatever route was decided upon, Tipp Town will still need a bypass.

A N24 upgrade between Limerick and Waterford is seen as a key method of getting the long awaited bypass.

Any major roads projects to be carried out in Ireland by 2030 are likely to be outlined this summer in a revised National Development Plan.

Deputy McGrath told the Dáil that “Tipperary Town is completely jammed with lorries. We have to get the trucks – because there’s extra traffic now because of the issues with Brexit and different ports – they’re going to Rosslare instead of Dublin. Get the lorries out of those towns.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar agreed with Deputy McGrath saying “Tipperary Town needs to be bypassed. It’s a town that’s really suffering, really struggling and bears the weight of a lot of freight traffic.”