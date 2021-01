Roads are icy in many parts of the county this morning with caution advised on all routes.

Tipperary County Council crews have been gritting main roads but most minor roads will not have been treated.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland the road temperature on N24 Clonmel bypass is currently -1 degree while the N7 in Roscrea is at -2.1 degrees.

Footpaths may also be slippery this morning.