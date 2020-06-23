Still no confirmation of when Tipp NCT centres will reopen

The widespread reopening of NCT centres is likely to happen in the coming weeks once restrictions are eased again next Monday.

15 centres have reopened since June 8, but the Nenagh and Cahir locations remain closed.

Pre-lockdown problems with the vehicle inspection lifts have been solved, meaning tests can be completed in a single visit one the centres are reopened.

Management say the reopening of the remaining centres is subject to Government approval of the next phase of restrictions being eased.