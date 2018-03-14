Spot flooding on roads around the Premier

Gardaí are advising motorists to take care on the Premier’s roads this evening.

There is spot flooding in several locations in the Clonmel area, on both the N76 and N24.

Both the Fethard to Clonmel road and Fethard to Cashel roads are almost impassable, while there is also very bad flooding on the Carrick on Suir To Kilkenny road at Lissadobber

The roads from Goatenbridge to Newcastle are closed due to flooding, while there is major flooding on the N24 at Kilsheelan, near Clonmel.

There are also reports of bad flooding on the N74 golden to tipp town road with trees falling.

It comes as a status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for the county until 12 midnight