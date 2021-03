A motorist caught breaking the speed limit near Clonmel yesterday will be facing more than just a speeding fine.

Gardaí from Clonmel were performing a speed checkpoint when they detected a Volkswagen Golf being driven at 98 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

After stopping the car officers discovered the motorist was an unaccompanied learner – the vehicle was seized under the Clancy Amendment and a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be winging their way to the driver.