Something needs to be done before someone gets killed

That’s the call from a Clogheen resident after reports of more anti-social behaviour at The Vee over the weekend.

It’s understood the Gardaí were called to the scene where a large crowd had gathered.

Speaking to Tipp FM PJ English said they’re still doing donuts there the whole time.

“There’s a drop of a couple of hundred feet from the hairpin on the Vee into rough terrain so anyone that goes over that low wall would be in danger of being killed.”

“It has to stop because someone is going to be killed and its no use we all saying something should have been done – we should be shouting now before something does happen.”