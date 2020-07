There was a 30% increase in the amount of fines paid for learner or novice driver offences last year.

In 2019, 7,300 people settled Garda penalties after breaking the law, like driving without a qualified driver.

This compares to 5,600 fines in 2018, according to freedom of information files.

Over the two years 403 Tipperary learner permit holders paid fines totalling €32,670 with a 35% increase year-on-year.