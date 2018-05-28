Serious collision on Tipp/Kilkenny border

Gardai are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision on the Tipperary/Kilkenny border.

The incident occurred at Birchwood, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny yesterday morning, the 27th of May.

The R697 between Carrick-on-Suir and Kilmoganny is completely closed at Birchwood as a result.

A female driver in her late 60s was fatally injured when the jeep she was driving went over into a ditch.

The car was not discovered until approximately 8.30p.m. last night and the body has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

It’s expected the road will remain closed for some time as forensic collision investigators attend the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have travelled the road between the hours of 7am and 8.30pm yesterday and may have noticed anything unusual to contact them at Thomastown 056 – 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.