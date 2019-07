There are fresh calls on Tipperary County Council to try and do more to ensure landowners keep their hedgerows trimmed back.

The warm weather has seen huge growth in hedgerows across the Premier with some Councillors claiming it’s leading to obstructed views.

The local authority and landowners are restricted in cutting hedges during this season but trimming can take place where there is a road safety issue.

Councillor Eddie Moran says those failing to take action must be called on it.