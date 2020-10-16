Renewed appeal for witness to fatal crash on N24

Gardaí are appealing for a woman who came onto the scene of a fatal crash outside Carrick-on-Suir to come forward.

On Monday the 21st of September, a man in his 40s died when the van he was driving collided with a lorry on the N24 at Ballynoran, at around 7.25am.

A woman, who was one of the first people on the scene, provided medical assistance.

Gardaí are now appealing for her to make contact with them.

They’re also looking for anyone who might have dash-cam footage from that area on that morning to get in touch.