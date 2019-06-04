Progress on N24 development welcomed

Funding has been approved to progress plans for a Tipperary Town by-pass.

Over the weekend Transport Infrastructure Ireland announced its approval to proceed with the procurement of technical advisers on the development of the Cahir to Limerick Junction road scheme.

Following public consultation the multi million Euro project will involve phases 1 to 4 including preliminary design, route options and selection.

The Mid-Western road design office in Limerick is preparing the brief to be put out for tender.

It is expected that the appointment of technical advisers will be done by the end of the year.

However, based on the size of the project it is expected to take 5 years to complete.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says it is a good news story.