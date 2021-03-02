Positive news for beleaguered motorists in Thurles

Locals have been up in arms over the state of a number of routes in Thurles and its environs.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan says Transport Infrastructure Ireland has finally given the go ahead for much needed emergency repairs.

“It took an awful amount of time to get this sorted and get TII to come down and inspect these roads and eventually admit that funding would be required to carry out resurfacing works.”

The works will commence next Monday on Kickham Street for three days before moving to the Dublin Road from the Anner Hotel to the Mill Road Roundabout for two days.

The following week work will start on the Slievenamon Road for three days with another day to be spent at Turtulla Cross.