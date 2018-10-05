Officials defend stance on road safety issues outside Rahealty school

Council officials in Mid Tipp have been accused of giving a “glib response” to concerns over speeding traffic around Rahealty National School.

A periodic speed sign is in place warning motorists to reduce their speeds at designated times during the day when pupils are arriving and leaving.

Councillor David Doran who is active in the community was informed that this follows national guidelines but he doesn’t accept this.



However Director of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District Matt Short says flashing signs can’t be installed and if people are flouting the law it’s a matter for Gardaí.