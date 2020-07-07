No sign of driving tests resuming according to local instructor

A Tipperary driving instructor is hoping that inroads can be made into the ever growing waiting list for tests.

Both lessons and tests have been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Trudy from Trudy’s School of Motoring said it will take some time to catch up with the backlog when tests finally resume.

“I don’t see any car tests in the pipeline – I have no doubt they will throw everything at it to try and get the waiting lists down.”

“I suppose the good news for people waiting for a test – and these are people that would have had a test scheduled for after the 13th of March – they will be the first in the queue I’d imagine.”