Speed camera vans are now in operation in 900 new locations including 29 in Tipperary.

In all there are now 43 stretches of road in the Premier County where GoSafe vans will be operating.

The new zones have been picked in areas where crashes regularly occur and came into operation at 6am.

The locations are available on the Garda’s website – www.garda.ie – but speed camera warning signs are being removed.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says that’s disappointing.