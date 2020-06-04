Need for Tipp Town ring road raised in Leinster House

The Dáil has heard calls from two Tipperary TDs for the urgent construction of a ring road for Tipperary Town.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill and Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne raised the issue while questioning Minister for Rural Development, Michael Ring.

Tipperary County Council says work has begun on a concept and feasibility study for an upgrade of the N24 between Limerick Junction and Cahir.

Both Tipperary have TDs stressed the need for any N24 upgrade to include plans for a full bypass of the town, rather than an inner relief road.