N52 to be resurfaced in Carrig village

€200,000 has been set aside to resurface what’s described as a “deplorable” road surface in north Tipperary.

Following representations from Tipperary County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has agreed to fund the resurfacing of the N52 at Carrig village.

Independent Councillor Michael O’Meara says the road was last resurfaced in the mid 2000s, but quickly deteriorated.

He says the road is in very poor condition, but is hopeful that work can take place on it later this summer.

“With the Covid everything is pushed back but we’re hoping to get it done this summer – possibly summer/autumn time but it’s going to go ahead this year anyway.”

“So its welcome news for the village – I have raised at numerous council meetings about the surface in the village and the engineers made representations to the TII, they inspected it and they have now informed us that they’re going to resurface it.”