Mystery crash under investigation by Cahir Gardaí

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Tipperary last night, at which Gardaí found nobody present at the scene.

Officers in Cahir received a report of a single vehicle collision at Boolahallagh, Newcastle.

A grey Ford Focus with partial registration number 08KY was involved, where it left the road.

Gardaí attended but no person was present at the scene.

Gardaí later became aware that two men in their late teens presented to South Tipp General Hospital with injuries consistent with a road collision.

One of the men is believed to have serious injuries and was transfer to University Hospital Waterford whilst the other is believed to have minor injuries.

The road is still closed and diversions are in place while Gardaí examine the scene.

Any witnesses are asked to contact local Gardaí.