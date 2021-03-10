Motorists urged not to take photos or videos of crash scenes

The plea from Tipperary Fire & Rescue follows a two-car collision on the N24 Inner Relief Road in Clonmel last evening which resulted in traffic delays at the Carrigeen Roundabout.

The incident happened at around 5pm with emergency personnel reporting a large number of drivers using their mobile phones to video or photograph the scene as they passed.

The post on the Tipperary Fire & Rescue Facebook page points out not only is this activity illegal but it also increases the risk of another accident at the scene by drivers focusing their attention on the crash instead of the road.

Emergency services are urging all motorists to act responsibly and not to use their phones whilst driving, especially at the scene of an incident.