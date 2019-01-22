Motorists in Tipperary advised to take care on roads

Many parts of the county have been affected by snow and ice overnight, while rain in areas this morning has added to the slippery conditions.

The difficult driving conditions that have been caused by rain, hail, freezing temperatures and some snow, have resulted in a number of collisions across the county already this morning.

Clonmel Gardaí have been dealing with a crash on the N24 at Kilmurry between Cahir and Clonmel this morning.

Nenagh Gardaí are dealing with a collision on the M7 southbound between J26 Nenagh West and J27 Birdhill.

There were no serious injuries in either incident.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and take extra care on the roads with frost and icy patches in places.

A status yellow snow and ice warning from Met Eireann remains in place nationwide until 11 o’clock this morning.