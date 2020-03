Gardaí says motorists continue to speed on Tipperary’s roads despite repeated warnings to slow down.

They have renewed their appeal for people to take care following the worst weekend on the roads so far in 2020 – seven people died on Ireland’s roads since Friday night.

Tipperary native Superintendent Eddie Golden is with the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said the message about speeding simply isn’t getting through to some drivers.