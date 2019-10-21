Motorcyclist killed in North Tipperary crash

The fatal crash happened at around 7.40pm yesterday evening outside Puckane.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a parked vehicle on the Ballinderry Road.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will be carried out.

The road remains closed this morning with the scene to be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses – particularly motorists with dash-cam footage who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, to contact Gardaí in Nenagh on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.