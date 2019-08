There are mixed views in Tipperary town about a temporary roundabout in place due to ongoing road works.

The fixture is at the top of O’Brien Street, at the junction with O’Connell Road, the Galbally Road, and the Emly Road.

It is due to be removed once the works on Davitt St are completed – if it becomes permanent that could result in some local businesses losing parking spaces.

Cllr Tony Black says, however, there are mixed views amongst those in the area.