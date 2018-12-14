Mixed reaction to Cashel road changes

Motorists in Cashel are being urged to be patient with a new road layout in the town.

A new roundabout – or “triangleabout” as it’s been dubbed locally – has drawn much comment on social media.

It’s been put in place at Lower Gate Square in the town.

Instead of being a normal circular roundabout it’s the shape of a distorted triangle with three pedestrian crossings and parking as part of the layout.

The design has drawn criticism online but Cashel Chamber President Martin Lynch is urging motorists to give it a chance.