Man remanded on bail in connection with death of woman in mid-Tipp crash

A man has appeared in court in connection with a fatal crash on the Thurles – Templemore road last year.

Mary O’Donnell from Templemore was killed in the collision between her car and an articulated truck at Dovea, Bouladuff on August 17th last.

47 year old Florean Hada with an address at Rathfarnham in Dublin was brought before Nenagh District Court yesterday charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He has been remanded on bail to appear in court again later this year when the book of evidence will be served.