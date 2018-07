The single vehicle collision is thought to have happened overnight at Castlelough near Portroe but was only discovered this morning.

A local man – who was single and in his 40s – died in the crash.

It’s understood he was just a few hundred metres from his home when the incident happened.

The road is closed as Gardaí investigate the collision.

Local diversions are in place.

This is the 8th fatality on the roads of Tipperary this year.