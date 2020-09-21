Major works to start on N62 in Roscrea next month

Half a million Euro has been granted for works on one of Roscrea’s main roads.

The €500,000 has been granted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland to do a major upgrade of the road.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the works are badly needed.

“This will involve the full resurfacing of the entire stretch of road between the railway bridge on the Birr road and the roundabout at Tesco and the entrance onto Lourdes Road. The badly damaged footpaths will also be replaced.”

“Work on this significant project will commence in the third week of October and will be ongoing for a six week period.”