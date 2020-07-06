Major works project commences on M7

Motorists are being warned to expect delays near numerous junctions on the M7 in north Tipperary in the coming weeks.

Starting this morning, resurfacing and associated works are taking place until Friday August 28th on Junctions 22 Roscrea, 23 Moneygall and 24 Toomevara.

The north and southbound slip roads will be closed for certain periods of time as part of the overall project.

Full details of the closures and temporary diversions can be found on the Tipperary County Council website – www.tipperarycoco.ie