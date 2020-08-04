Major works to be carried out on Nenagh – Borrisoleigh road

A key road artery in Tipperary is to be closed for almost two weeks to facilitate emergency works.

The closure affects the R498 between Nenagh and Borrisoleigh where works are to take place at Latteragh between next Monday and Friday August 21st.

Diversions will be in place which will see traffic rerouted towards Roscrea and Templemore for the duration of the works.

Director of Services for roads at Tipperary County Council, Marcus O’Connor, explains what works need to be carried out.

“Essentially what’s happening is the river is undermining the road so what we have to do is put in rock armour to reinforce the bank. There’s a sheer wall there that the road is sitting on top of.”

“That is potentially unstable and could potentially fall into the river so what we need to do is reinforce that.”