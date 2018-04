Fire crews were called to deal with a major spillage on the N24 in County Tipperary this morning.

Appliances from Clonmel and Cahir were called out at 7.45am after a truck shed its fuel on the Inner Relief Road in Clonmel.

While the road remained open throughout there were some delays as the spill was cleared.

The fire personnel were eventually stood down shortly before 1 o’clock this afternoon.