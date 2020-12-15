Council defends Clogheen traffic plans following local criticism

Tipperary County Council insists there is sufficient space for large traffic to travel through Clogheen as traffic calming measures are introduced.

Responding to claims that a bus and lorry couldn’t pass each other on the street without pulling in, the Council has told Tipp FM that the seven metre width on the road is “more than sufficient” to allow them to pass each other.

The Council is carrying out enhancement works with the aim of slowing traffic entering the village, as well as making the area safer for motorists and pedestrians.

One local resident says the works are going as far as halting traffic completely at times.

PJ English says that a bus and lorry didn’t have room to pass each other in one incident, due to how far the new junctions come out onto the main road near St Paul’s Community Centre.

He says work is needed to ease traffic, but doesn’t think this is the solution.

“Go back three metres and it would help a lot but when I said that to the engineers they said that wouldn’t slow down the cars.”

“What they want is to make the road so narrow they’d have to crawl in case they’d hit the other car.”

Full Tipperary County Council statement re: Clogheen –

Tipperary County Council are currently carrying out Public Realm Enhancement works in Clogheen with Town and Village Renewal funding.

There has been a very proactive engagement with the local community and local representatives on this scheme and following some initial comments on a proposed design the final design was altered to increase the carriageway widths from the proposed 3.2m to 3.5m; this is to cater for HGVs and agricultural machinery.

The scheme is now providing a 7.0m carriageway on the Regional Road. This is more than sufficient to allow a bus and lorry travelling in opposite directions pass each other

The aim of the project is to slow traffic entering the village centre, make the Chapel Lane Junction safer, provide safe pedestrian access to the playground and community centre whilst also providing an area for communal recreation area. This design will achieve these goals.