Local instructor says increase in Driving Testers won’t solve waiting list

A Tipperary driving instructor says the move to increase the number of RSA appointed testers won’t have a huge impact on waiting lists.

Just over 2,000 drivers are waiting to sit their test across the county’s four centres with the list growing due to the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.

The Road Safety Authority says 40 additional driving testers on top of the 140 currently operating are to be in place by June with a further 40 to be added down the line.

However Trudy Ryan of Trudy’s School of Motoring in Clonmel says unless instructors can carry out more lessons it will be of little use.

“This has happened before, it’s nothing new. What they’ll do is they’ll bring on maybe ten testers in the Clonmel area and test maybe ten hours a day or more.”

“The problem is the capacity of testers has increased but the capacity of instructors hasn’t.”