Local councillor welcomes possible change of heart on Limerick – Cork motorway

A Tipperary county councillor says renewed calls to have a new Limerick – Cork link going via Cahir have added weight to a local campaign.

The Cork – Limerick Alliance say rather than constructing a new motorway between the two cities it would be a much cheaper and more efficient option to improve the N24 between Limerick and Waterford.

This would mean traffic could then use the M8 from Cahir to continue on to Cork.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Michael Fitzgerald said the original decision to construct a motorway between Limerick and Cork was politically motivated.

“The political stronghold was in Cork where you had Simon Coveney, Micheál Martin, Michael McGrath – heavyweights – and in Limerick where you had Michael Noonan and Willie O’Dea.”

“The argument we were making wasn’t taken on board but I think in the last few weeks in particular the whole thing has changed. Whatever about the National Development Plan, whatever about the M20 Cork – Limerick debate and whatever has been decided – its never too late because Eamon Ryan, the present Minister, seems to be bringing a bit of common sense.”