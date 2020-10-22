Local community shocked at death of popular horse trainer

Tributes are being paid to the farmer and former horse trainer, Pat Coffey, who died in an accident near Portroe yesterday.

Pat was killed when it’s understood he came off the horse and trap that he was travelling on with a family friend on the road at Killornan at about 1.30.

He was well known in the farming and horse training communities, having run Boulagloss Stables in Carrigatoher, Nenagh.

Chairperson of North Tipperary IFA, Imelda Walsh has told Tipp FM News locals are devastated.

“Shock through the whole community yesterday afternoon when we became aware of the tragic death of Pat. He would have been a very well respected member of the community.”

“Huge sadness and a cloud over the community this morning and our sincere condolences to his family.”