Litany of charges facing driver stopped by Gardaí in County Tipperary

A driver was arrested following a number of offences in Tipperary over the weekend.
Members of the Thurles Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at a checkpoint Ballykisteen near Tipperary Town and spotted a suspicious looking NCT on display.
A black marker appeared to have been used to change the date on the disc which had expired in February.
Further inspection found the driver to be a learner permit holder who was driving unaccompanied with no L plates and no insurance.
The driver also tested positive for Cannabis and is due in court at a later date.