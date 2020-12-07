Litany of charges facing driver stopped by Gardaí in County Tipperary

A driver was arrested following a number of offences in Tipperary over the weekend.

Members of the Thurles Roads Policing Unit stopped a car at a checkpoint Ballykisteen near Tipperary Town and spotted a suspicious looking NCT on display.

A black marker appeared to have been used to change the date on the disc which had expired in February.

Further inspection found the driver to be a learner permit holder who was driving unaccompanied with no L plates and no insurance.

The driver also tested positive for Cannabis and is due in court at a later date.