A learner driver had a lucky escape when their car overturned in a single vehicle collision in Tipperary yesterday.

They were uninjured in the crash – however the driver was arrested by the Thurles Roads Policing Unit after his breath test was found to be 9 times over the limit for a learner permit holder.

They were not accompanied by a full licence holder at the time.

The car was seized and a court summons will follow.